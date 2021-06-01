Moderna starts application for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

June 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it has applied for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in the country.

The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O sought full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

