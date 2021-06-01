US Markets
Moderna starts application for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has applied for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in the country.

The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O sought full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

