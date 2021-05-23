Moderna, South Korea Explore Collaboration On MRNA Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and South Korea will explore potential areas of collaboration for research and development of mRNA vaccines and local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea, the company said in a statement.

Moderna and Samsung Biologics have reached a Manufacturing Services and Supply Agreement in which Samsung Biologics in South Korea will provide large scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna intended for the supply of markets outside of the U.S. starting in the third quarter of 2021.

Earlier this year, Moderna announced that as it continues to scale its commercial network, the Company plans to open a commercial subsidiary in South Korea in 2021.

Last week, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized pursuant to a Conditional Marketing Authorization in South Korea for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

Moderna has also received emergency or other conditional, interim or provisional authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the U.S., Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan and an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization.

