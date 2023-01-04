US Markets
MRNA

Moderna snaps up Japan's OriCiro Genomics in mRNA manufacturing push

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

Written by Manas Mishra and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds background on OriCiro's technologies

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Wednesday agreed to buy Japan-based OriCiro Genomics for $85 million to boost the U.S. drugmaker's messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing capabilities.

The Japanese company is working on the development and commercialization of cell-free synthesis and amplification of a type of DNA molecule for use in mRNA manufacturing.

OriCiro's technologies will support Moderna's portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines, the companies said.

Moderna's mRNA technology has been used in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on the technology was shown to work against melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.