Moderna Signs MoU To Supply Up To 110 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To African Union

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said it has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to supply up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union.

The company noted that it is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2021, 35 million doses in the first quarter of 2022, and up to 60 million doses in second quarter 2022.

Moderna stated that all doses are offered at its lowest tiered price, in line with the company's global access commitments.

The new Memorandum of Understanding would be in addition to Moderna's agreement with COVAX to supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from the fourth quarter of 2021 through 2022.

The company said it is also working on plans to allow it to fill doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Africa as early as 2023, in parallel to building an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa.

Additionally, the company recently announced an investment of up to $500 million to plan to build a state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500 million doses of vaccines at the 50 µg dose level each year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.