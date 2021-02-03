Moderna Signs Deal With Switzerland To Supply Addl 6 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Wednesday that the Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment to 13.5 million doses of the company's COVID-19 Vaccine from 7.5 million doses.

The initial procurement by Switzerland for 4.5 million doses was announced on August 7, 2020, and this was subsequently increased to 7.5 million doses on December 8, 2020. The additional 6 million doses announced Wednesday will be delivered beginning in the summer of 2021, with an option to receive doses in the first half of 2022.

In mid-January, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, authorized the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland. The vaccine was granted temporary approval based upon the recommendation of the Human Medicines Expert Committee which authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

