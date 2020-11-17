Moderna signs deal to supply COVID-19 vaccine to UK from March

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to the United Kingdom beginning March, if it is approved by the local regulatory authorities.

The company did not disclose other terms of the agreement, including the number of doses it agreed to supply.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.