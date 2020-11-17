Moderna signs deal to supply COVID-19 vaccine to UK from March

US Markets
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to the United Kingdom beginning March, if it is approved by the local regulatory authorities.

The company did not disclose other terms of the agreement, including the number of doses it agreed to supply.

