Moderna signs contract for filling potential COVID-19 vaccine vials by Spain's Rovi

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

July 9 (Reuters) - Moderna IncMRNA.O said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Spain's Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi SA ROVI.MC to provide vial filling and packaging capacity for its potential COVID-19 vaccine to supply markets outside of the Unites States.

ROVI will procure a new production line and equipment for compounding, filling, automatic visual inspection and labeling to support production of hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate, the companies said.

