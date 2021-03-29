Moderna Ships 100 Millionth Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To The U.S. Government - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Monday that the Company has shipped the 100-millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government.

More than 67 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moderna has increased its shipments to the U.S. government five-fold since receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 18, 2020

Looking forward, the Company expects to ship 40 million to 50 million doses per month to the U.S. Government to fulfill its commitments.

The Company expects to meet its commitment dates to the U.S. Government for all currently ordered doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, including delivery of the second 100 million doses by the end of May 2021 and the third 100 million doses by the end of July 2021.

