Moderna Sets Date for Start of Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 3 Trial

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a start date -- at least an approximate one -- for the phase 3 clinical trial of its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine candidate. The highly anticipated trial's estimated launch is Monday, July 27, according to an entry on the government's tracking web site ClinicalTrials.gov.

All told, around 30,000 adults of both sexes will be recruited for the study, which should run for approximately three months. Participants will receive one intramuscular injection of either 100 micrograms of mRNA-1273 or a placebo on day 1 and on day 29. The trial will be conducted across 87 locations throughout the U.S.

Image source: Getty Images.

If the trial launches on time, it would fulfill a promise made by Moderna of a July start. Earlier this month, there was speculation that the phase 3 trial would be delayed due to the company's modifications of the testing protocol. There were also reports that Moderna and government health officials were at odds over various aspects of the trials, although both sides maintain this isn't the case.

The company, which is relatively new compared to larger peers who are also developing coronavirus vaccine candidates, has never conducted a clinical trial of this size. And unlike many of those rivals, it has never had a single product approved.

Yet the results it has released from earlier testing on mRNA-1273 are very encouraging, and the vaccine candidate is moving rather quickly through the clinical trials process. As a result, numerous healthcare experts and industry observers believe Moderna has a strong chance of being the first to market with a coronavirus vaccine.

Investors seem to be cheered by this latest piece of news. In mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday, Moderna shares were up by 4%, considerably outpacing the gains of the broader stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.