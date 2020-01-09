Moderna Sees Positive Results on Vaccine for Disease That Can Cause Birth Defects

The biotech company Moderna announces positive new interim data on the Phase 1 study of its Cytomegalovirus vaccine

The biotech company Moderna is inching closer to commercialization, with positive new interim data on the Phase 1 study of its Cytomegalovirus vaccine and news that the company had dosed the first participant in a Phase 2 study of the drug.

The announcement, which came after the market closed on Thursday, marks the start of the first-ever Phase 2 clinical trial for a vaccine based on messenger RNA, the modality in which Moderna (ticker: MRNA) specializes. In August, Barron’s examined how mRNA drugs could be the next frontier in treating disease, even though they face significant technical hurdles.

The new data on the Moderna Phase 1 study is the second interim data set to come out of the Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine trial, and shows that the volume of antibodies in patients given the vaccine, called mRNA-1647, were higher after the third dose than the second.

“These data are significant because they show that after a third dose, mRNA-1647 continues to increase durable immune responses that exceed the levels of those with natural CMV infection,” said Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

In September, Moderna announced three-month safety data from the Phase 1 study that was also positive.

Shares of Moderna have surged in recent months, along with the rest of the biotech sector. The company’s stock is up 26.4% since Oct. 9, keeping pace with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), which is up 23.8%.

The Cytomegalovirus vaccine is one of a handful of mRNA-based vaccines that Moderna is developing. The disease, which is common, can cause birth defects. In a note published in December, Bank of America analyst Geoff Meachem said that Moderna’s prophylactic CMV vaccine program could hit peak sales of $1.1 billion and had a 34% likelihood of success. He wrote that the vaccine could launch commercially in 2022.

In its press release on Thursday, Moderna said that the safety data were unchanged since the September announcement, and that the study had seen no serious adverse events, though patients had reported injection site pain, headache, and fever, among other reactions.

The company said that in the Phase 1 study, neutralizing antibodies — the proteins created by the vaccine to fight the virus — increased between the second and third vaccination. In patients who had not been previously exposed to CMV, the level of neutralizing antibodies was 10 times higher than the baseline in two of the dose levels after three vaccinations. It had between three to five times higher after two vaccinations.

The company also said it had dosed its first patient in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. The study will eventually include 252 healthy adults, who will receive three doses of the vaccine. Moderna says it will have interim data from the Phase 2 study in the second half of this year, and is working toward a Phase 3 study. The company said it expected it would need to recruit no more than 8,000 patients for the Phase 3 study.

The company said that the Phase 3 study would start in 2021.

Moderna is holding a conference call for investors at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

