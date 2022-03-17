US Markets
MRNA

Moderna seeks F.D.A. authorization for second COVID booster for all adults - NYT

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moderna Inc asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults late Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Adds details from report, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults late Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE filed an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older.

Moderna said its request covered all adults so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health care providers could determine the appropriate use of a second booster, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 disease because of age or underlying medical conditions, according to the report.

Moderna said its request was partly based on recent data on how well its vaccine protected against the Omicron variant in the United States and Israel, the report added.

Moderna and FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular