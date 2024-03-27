News & Insights

US Markets
MRNA

Moderna secures $750 mln from Blackstone Life Sciences to develop flu shots

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 27, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Sneha S.K. for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3 and shares in paragraph 5

March 27 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with private equity firm Blackstone's BX.N life science investment platform for a funding of $750 million to develop its mRNA flu vaccines.

The biotech firm has been developing multiple vaccines to make up for a decline in sales of its COVID shots, sold under brand name Spikevax, and plans to spend about $4.5 billion in 2024 towards research and development.

Developing multiple vaccines "requires substantial investment in late-stage studies and we are excited to welcome Blackstone and their innovative financing model," CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Blackstone Life Sciences will get commercial milestone payments and low-single digit royalties as part of the agreement, the COVID-19 vaccine maker said.

Shares of Moderna rose over 2% in premarket trading.

Moderna's flu shots have generated a stronger immune response against all four A and B strains of the influenza virus compared to traditional flu shots in a late-stage trial, according to data released in September.

The company estimates flu vaccines to represent an about $7 billion market this year, and expects its scope to widen as new shots become available. Moderna plans to file its application with regulators this year.

Besides the flu shots, Moderna is also developing a vaccine to prevent infections from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a combination shot against flu and COVID-19, a second generation COVID vaccine, and a cancer vaccine co-developed with Merck.

Its RSV vaccine is expected to be launched this year in the United States.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Sneha S.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.