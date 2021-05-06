Moderna says waiving IP rights won't help increase vaccine supply

May 6 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday that waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines will not help boost supply in 2021 or 2022, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden backed a proposed waiver that is aimed at giving poorer companies access.

