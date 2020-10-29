US Markets
Moderna says preparing for launch of experimental coronavirus vaccine

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it was preparing to launch its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large human trial, and was in talks with a WHO-led group for distribution.

Moderna recently finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent COVID-19. Early data from the trial is expected in the coming weeks.

The company said it was in talks with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine.

