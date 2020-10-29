US Markets
MRNA

Moderna says preparing for launch of coronavirus vaccine candidate

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was actively preparing to launch its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is currently being tested in a large human trial.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it was actively preparing to launch its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is currently being tested in a large human trial.

Moderna has finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular