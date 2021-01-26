Moderna says on track to deliver 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by first quarter

Adds details on drug production

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the next three months.

The company, which signed a purchase agreement with the United States for 200 million doses, said it has supplied 30.4 million doses of its vaccine so far. About 10.1 million of the doses have been administered, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moderna said earlier this month it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast. It said it was continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Moderna raises 2021 vaccine output forecast to at least 600 mln doses

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +919008417318; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.