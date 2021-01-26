Moderna says on track to deliver 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by first quarter

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

