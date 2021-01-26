US Markets
Moderna says on track to deliver 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by first quarter

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the second quarter.

