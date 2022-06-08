US Markets
Moderna says Omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets both the original coronavirus strain and Omicron produced a better immune response against the variant than its original vaccine.

June 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets both the original coronavirus strain and Omicron produced a better immune response against the variant than its original vaccine.

The booster raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold in a study. The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 micrograms level.

"We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the Omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Share of Moderna were up 2% in premarket trading.

