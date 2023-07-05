Moderna says it has signed deal in China with view to research and make mRNA medicines

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration agreement to work towards opportunities for it to research, develop and manufacture mRNA medicines in China.

"Any medicines produced under this agreement will be exclusively for the Chinese people ... and will not be exported," a spokesperson told Reuters in an email in response to a query. He declined to comment on the size of the deal and did not immediately provide any other details.

Chinese media outlet Yicai reported on Tuesday that Moderna was set to make its first investment in China that could be worth around $1 billion, and that Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel is in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

