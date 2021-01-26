Moderna Says Investing, Adding Staff To Build Up To 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For 2021

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said Tuesday it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, for 2021.

The company also confirmed it is on track to deliver on its commitment of about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter.

The U.S. Government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with options for potential purchase of 300 million additional doses.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on December 18, 2020 and the company began supplying to the U.S. government shortly thereafter.

Moderna noted it has already supplied 30.4 million doses to the U.S. Government to date and is working to provide regular updates on supply and production. About 10.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All U.S. supply comes from Moderna's dedicated supply chain in the U.S.

On January 4, Moderna said it has increased its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021.

