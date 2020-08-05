Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 5(Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it has started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has received about $400 million in deposits for potential supply.

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

"As we pivot to a commercial stage company, we recognize the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said.

FACTBOX-U.S. pours billions into securing access to coronavirus vaccine candidates

FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

UPDATE 5-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for use by end of year, U.S. says

INSIGHT-How Moderna execs are cashing in on COVID-19 vaccine stock speculation

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.