Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Highly Effective In Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc.'s (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents, as per phase II/III study. The company plans to submit data to regulators globally in early June.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, MRNA was trading at $168.09 up $3.92 or 2.39%.

The phase II/III study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination, the company said in a statement.

The study, known as the TeenCOVE study, enrolled more than 3,700 participants ages 12 to less than 18 years in the U.S.

After two doses, no cases of COVID-19 were observed in the vaccine group using the case definition from the adult phase 3 COVE study, compared to 4 cases in the placebo group, resulting in a vaccine efficacy of 100% starting 14 days after the second dose.

In addition, a vaccine efficacy of 93% in seronegative participants was observed starting 14 days after the first dose using the secondary CDC case definition of COVID-19, which tested for milder disease.

According to the company, mRNA-1273 was generally well tolerated with a safety and tolerability profile generally consistent with the phase 3 COVE study in adults. No significant safety concerns have been identified to date. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. The most common solicited local adverse event was injection site pain.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The two-dose vaccine is already authorized for use in people 16 and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.