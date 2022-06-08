Moderna Says Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Superior Antibody Response Against Omicron

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna Inc.(MRNA) said Wednesday that its omicron-containing bivalent booster candidate mRNA-1273.214, which contained mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern, demonstrated superior antibody response against omicron.

According to the company, mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 trial including neutralizing antibody response against Omicron when compared to a 50 micrograms booster dose of mRNA-1273 in baseline seronegative participants. The study results showed mRNA-1273.214 exhibited an eight-fold boost in neutralizing geometric mean titers against omicron among baseline seronegative participants.

The mRNA-1273.214 50 micrograms booster dose was well-tolerated in the 437 study participants. The safety and reactogenicity profile of the mRNA-1273.214 50 micrograms booster dose was similar to that of mRNA-1273 50 micrograms dose when these vaccines were administered as a second booster dose, the company said in a statement.

Results from the company's Beta-containing bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, announced in April 2022, demonstrated superiority against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants of concern one month after administration, with continued superiority that was durable against Beta and Omicron variants of concern six months after administration.

Moderna anticipates that antibody titers induced by mRNA-1273.214 will be more durable over time against Omicron as compared to mRNA-1273. Moderna will report data from Day 91 after vaccination later in the summer.

Moderna plans to submit the interim analysis and data to regulators for review in the coming weeks.

