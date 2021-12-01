Markets
Moderna Revises Supply Agreement With UK For Up To 60 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that it has revised supply agreement with the UK government for up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates, with up to 29 million doses expected to be delivered in 2022 and up to 31 million doses expected to be delivered in 2023.

As per the agreement, the UK government retains a right to increase its purchases in 2022 and 2023 by up to 20% above the contracted volumes, or to decrease by the same amount.

