Moderna Reports Preliminary Neutralizing Antibody Data Against Omicron Following Booster Candidates

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported preliminary neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant following booster candidates at 50 g and 100 g dose levels. The currently authorized 50 g booster of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. A 100 g dose of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels approximately 83-fold.

The company said a 100 g booster dose of mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well tolerated. There was a trend toward slightly more frequent adverse reactions following the 100 g booster dose relative to the authorized 50 g booster dose.

Moderna said it will also continue to develop an Omicron-specific variant vaccine that it expects to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.

