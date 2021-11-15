Moderna Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of AZD8601 On Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) announced positive data from the AstraZeneca-led Phase 2 study evaluating the use of an mRNA therapeutic that encodes for vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) (AZD8601) in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting surgery.

The company noted that the phase 2 study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability of AZD8601. In the study of 11 patients, seven were treated with AZD8601 VEGF-A mRNA and four received placebo injections. Numerical trends were observed in endpoints in the heart failure efficacy domains compared with placebo, including increase in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and patient reported outcomes.

In addition, all seven patients treated with AZD8601 had NT-proBNP levels below heart failure (HF) limit at 6 months follow-up compared to one of four patients treated with placebo.

Coronary artery disease is caused by blockages in the main coronary arteries and resulting insufficient blood flow to the myocardium is the primary cause of ischemic heart failure.

Coronary disease can lead to myocardial infarction, which can lead to heart failure. Additionally, chronic coronary artery disease, even without heart attack, can lead to inadequate blood supply to part of the heart and cause the muscle to not pump effectively, leading to heart failure.

The company said that the results support further investigation of AZD8601 for efficacy and safety in future larger studies.

