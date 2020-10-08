Markets
Moderna Regains Rights To Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine From Merck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) said it has regained all rights to the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine (mRNA-1172) from Merck, including rights to develop RSV vaccines for adult populations. Merck will complete the phase 1 study and transition the program to Moderna.

Moderna also announced the initiation of dosing in the phase 1 study of its solely owned RSV vaccine candidate (mRNA-1345). This phase 1 study includes initial dosing in adults, followed by age de-escalation into children.

Moderna and Merck will continue their ongoing collaboration in cancer vaccines.

