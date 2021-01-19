Moderna receives report of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events in San Diego

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it had received a report from the California health department that several people at a center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions after vaccination from one lot of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine maker said it was unaware of comparable cases of adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot or from other lots of its vaccine.

