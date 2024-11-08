News & Insights

Moderna receives Health Canada approval for RSV vaccine for 60 years, older

November 08, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Moderna (MRNA) announced Health Canada has approved mRESVIA for active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus in adults 60 years of age and older mRESVIA is the only RSV vaccine available in a pre-filled syringe. This format offers a convenient, ready-to-use formulation that simplifies the process of administering the vaccine, saving healthcare professionals time and reducing the risk of administrative errors. Supply of mRESVIA is anticipated in Canada in early 2025.

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

