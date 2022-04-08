Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses

Adds details

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after a vial, made by its contract manufacturer Rovi ROVI.MC, was found contaminated by a foreign body.

The doses were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in January.

It said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole out of "an abundance of caution".

Moderna said it did not believe the contamination posed a risk to other vials in the lot.

No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.