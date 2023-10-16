News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Moderna Reaffirms FY23 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue Outlook

October 16, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) on Monday reaffirmed its previously issued revenue guidance from the sale of COVID-19 vaccine for the full year 2023.

The vaccine maker continues to expect revenue of $6 billion to $8 billion in fiscal 2023, from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine, which reflects the uncertainty of the U.S. vaccination rates.

As announced earlier, if the U.S. market for COVID-19 vaccines is around 50 million administered doses, Moderna still expects to be in the bottom half of the disclosed range.

If the U.S. market is approximately 100 million administered doses, Moderna still projects to be in the top half of the disclosed range.

However, Moderna believes it is still too early in the U.S. vaccination season to accurately project where vaccination rates will land for the year.

The company said that it anticipates that it will have improved visibility about the expected U.S. market size after seeing full vaccination trends through October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.