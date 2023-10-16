Moderna Reaffirms FY23 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) on Monday reaffirmed its previously issued revenue guidance from the sale of COVID-19 vaccine for the full year 2023.

The vaccine maker continues to expect revenue of $6 billion to $8 billion in fiscal 2023, from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine, which reflects the uncertainty of the U.S. vaccination rates.

As announced earlier, if the U.S. market for COVID-19 vaccines is around 50 million administered doses, Moderna still expects to be in the bottom half of the disclosed range.

If the U.S. market is approximately 100 million administered doses, Moderna still projects to be in the top half of the disclosed range.

However, Moderna believes it is still too early in the U.S. vaccination season to accurately project where vaccination rates will land for the year.

The company said that it anticipates that it will have improved visibility about the expected U.S. market size after seeing full vaccination trends through October.

