News & Insights

US Markets
MRNA

Moderna reaffirms annual COVID vaccine sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 16, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O on Monday reaffirmed its forecast of $6 billion to $8 billion in COVID vaccine sales for the year, after rival Pfizer PFE.N slashed forecast for its vaccine last week.

Moderna said it will have "improved visibility" about the expected U.S. market size for vaccines after observing trends through October 2023.

Shares of Moderna were down about 4% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.