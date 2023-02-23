Moderna reaffirms 2023 COVID vaccine sales forecast of $5 billion

Adds details on fourth-quarter sales

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O reaffirmed its annual sales forecast of $5 billion for its COVID-19 vaccines despite its fourth-quarter sales exceeding expectations, as the company expects lower demand for the shots in the fourth year of the pandemic.

Sales of the COVID vaccine, Moderna's sole commercial product, were widely expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022.

Moderna's forecast was lower than Refinitiv estimates of $6.98 billion even though its COVID vaccine sales of $4.86 billion in the fourth quarter were slightly higher than estimates of $4.84 billion.

The company also reiterated its plans to file for regulatory approval its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in the first half of 2023 as it looks to build its product portfolio beyond COVID vaccines.

