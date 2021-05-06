Moderna Reaches Supply Agreement With Switzerland For 7 Mln Booster Vaccine Doses In 2022

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Thursday that it has reached a new supply agreement with the Swiss Federal Government for 7 million doses of booster vaccine in 2022, with an additional option for another 7 million doses for delivery during the second half of 2022 or first quarter of 2023.

The supply agreement follows two earlier agreements between Switzerland and Moderna to supply a total of 13.5 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna has been granted temporary approval by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products. It was based upon the recommendation of the Human Medicines Expert Committee, which authorizes the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

