Moderna Reaches Deal To Supply Its COVID-19 Vaccine To Republic Of Botswana

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that it has reached a supply agreement with the Government of the Republic of Botswana for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine Moderna has been granted emergency use authorization by the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

The agreement with Botswana is separate from the supply agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which Moderna announced in May. The agreement with Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is for the supply of up to 500 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, including an initial 34 million doses to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

