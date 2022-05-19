Moderna Rally Persists

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Thursday after the company, continuing an upsurge since May 11. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $144.05, up 5 percent from the previous close of $137.71 on a volume of 1,879,205. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $119.01-$497.49 on average volume of 7,168,996.

