Moderna raises full-year COVID vaccine sales forecast to $21 billion

March 24 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to roughly $21 billion from $19 billion.

The company in February forecast sales of $19 billion from its signed contracts, and option for $3 billion in additional purchases.

Moderna on Thursday forecast additional purchases of roughly $500 million.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

