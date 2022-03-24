US Markets
MRNA

Moderna raises full-year COVID vaccine sales forecast to $21 billion

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to roughly $21 billion from $19 billion.

The company in February forecast sales of $19 billion from its signed contracts, and option for $3 billion in additional purchases.

Moderna on Thursday forecast additional purchases of roughly $500 million.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

