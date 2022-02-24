US Markets
Moderna raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 2.7% to $19 billion, as it seeks to ramp up manufacturing following production problems last year.

The company also said that it was planning to buy back $3 billion in shares.

The vaccine maker expects higher sales in the second half of 2022 as it believes the coronavirus pandemic will enter an "endemic phase".

Moderna had previously projected sales of $18.5 billion from its vaccine, with an additional $3.5 billion in options. It now expects $3 billion in options.

