Moderna Raises COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Target

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said it raised its lower end of global manufacturing plan for 2021 to 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from the prior estimation of 500 million doses. It is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.

The company, which received the emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine on December 18, said it expects about 100 million doses to be available in the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter.

The company reported that about 18 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. Government to date.

Additional vaccine doses have also been supplied to the Canadian government following authorization by Health Canada's Interim Order on December 23.

Moderna said it has partnered with Lonza Ltd. for production inside and outside the United States. Fill-finish services are provided by Catalent Inc. in the U.S., and by ROVI and Recipharm outside the U.S.

The U.S. Government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with options for potential purchase of 300 million additional doses. The Canadian Government has agreed to purchase 40 million doses.

