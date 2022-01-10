Moderna raises 2022 vaccine sales forecast to $18.5 billion

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

The company had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.