US Markets
MRNA

Moderna raises 2022 vaccine sales forecast to $18.5 billion

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccines, about $3.5 billion for potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

The company had forecast in November that its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular