Moderna raises 2022 COVID vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 2.7% to $19 billion, as it seeks to ramp up manufacturing following production problems last year.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.