Moderna raises 2022 COVID vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 2.7% to $19 billion, as it seeks to ramp up manufacturing following production problems last year.

