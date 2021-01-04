Moderna raises 2021 vaccine output forecast to at least 600 mln doses

Adds background on vaccine supply deals

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast, as the United States continues to roll-out the vaccine.

The company was working to invest and hire in order to deliver up to 1 billion doses this, the higher end of its production forecast, it said.

Moderna said it has so far supplied about 18 million doses to U.S. government as part of a deal for 200 million doses. It has also signed a deal with the Canadian government for 40 million doses.

