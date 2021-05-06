Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 bln
May 6 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid inoculation.
Larger rival Pfizer Inc PFE.N had said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.
World to spend $157 billion on COVID-19 vaccines through 2025 -report
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
