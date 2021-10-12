Moderna pushes for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals

Adds details on J&J booster doses

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday and Friday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccines.

Rival Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday also cited data showing increased protection after a booster dose, which it said could be either administered as early as two months after the original dose of its vaccine.

