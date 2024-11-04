Moderna price target lowered to $59 from $70 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye lowered the firm’s price target on Moderna (MRNA) to $59 from $70 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following Pfizer’s Comirnaty results and vaccine script trends for Comirnaty, Spikevax, and mResvia.

