Moderna price target lowered to $111 from $125 at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Moderna (MRNA) to $111 from $125 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 SpikeVax revenue beat estimates and guidance was reiterated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Moderna issued a cautious outlook for 2025, despite likely two more vaccines approvals.

