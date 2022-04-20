US Markets
MRNA

Moderna plans to file for EUA of COVID-19 shot for very young kids by April end

Contributors
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moderna plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by the end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

April 20 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by the end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sabahatjahan Contractor; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular