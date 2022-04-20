Moderna plans to file for EUA of COVID-19 shot for very young kids by April end

April 20 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by the end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sabahatjahan Contractor; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

