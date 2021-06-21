Moderna plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine production: WSJ

US Markets
Moderna Inc is adding two new production lines at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The additions will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by 50% at the plant, the report said citing company officials. (https://on.wsj.com/3xD7Wvj)

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

