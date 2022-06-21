Moderna Plans To Establish MRNA Manufacturing And Research Center In U.K.

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Tuesday that it plans to establish an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK.

The company expects its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce mRNA vaccines, including vaccines against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and potential other vaccines, with the collaboration of the United Kingdom government.

The company plans to expand its presence in the UK through investments in R&D to complement its substantial global R&D activities.

Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute for Health Research on a Phase 3 study investigating Moderna's bivalent Omicron-containing booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214) in the UK.

Separately, the UK government purchased 60 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

