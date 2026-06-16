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Moderna Plans Multiple Product Launches In 2027 And 2028, Announces Organizational Changes

June 16, 2026 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced several significant changes to its operating model to support its short- and long-term business goals to become a diversified, multi-modality biotechnology company.

As part of the move, the company plans the potential launch of up to three new products in 2027 and 2028, including flu plus COVID combination, seasonal flu and norovirus vaccines. It also expects important clinical milestones this year, including potential pivotal data readouts for its investigational individualized neoantigen therapy and rare genetic disease propionic acidemia therapeutic.

In light of these plans, Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna, will assume oversight of operational and cross-functional leadership across Research & Development, Manufacturing and Commercial for the Company's three franchises. Additionally, Ester Banque was appointed as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 15, 2026.

Further, the company stated that it will continue to invest in mRED, its innovation engine focused on advancing new modalities through clinical proof of concept and creating the next wave of growth beyond its current portfolio.

Currently, MRNA is trading at $53.67, up 2.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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